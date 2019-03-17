Monchi Reportedly Snubs Arsenal, Announces Return to Sevilla

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Sevilla announced sporting director Monchi's return to the club on Sunday, bringing an end to speculation linking him with Arsenal.

The Andalusians took to social media to welcome back the 50-year-old:

According to Ben Burrows of The Independent, he was seen as a leading candidate to join the Gunners following his departure from AS Roma.

The rumours linking him with a switch to England took a hit on Saturday, however, when Monchi all but confirmed he would be returning to Sevilla:

The transfer wizard spent more than 15 years with the Andalusians during his first stint, becoming one of football's most revered directors for his incredible eye for talent.

He discovered the likes of Dani Alves, Ivan Rakitic, Carlos Bacca, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Grzegorz Krychowiak through his network of scouts. Most of those top players were sold for huge profits, fueling Sevilla's excellent performances in the UEFA Europa League.

Roma won the battle for his services in 2017, but the 50-year-old was unable to replicate his magic in Italy. The Giallorossi couldn't find adequate replacements for the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Radja Nainggolan and have suffered an inconsistent 2018-19 campaign as a result.

Manager Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked earlier in March following the club's UEFA Champions League elimination, and Monchi left the Italian capital soon after.

According to sports writer Charles Watts, Arsenal's focus will shift to Ajax director Marc Overmars:

Overmars has done great work in the Netherlands, supplementing a talented young squad with savvy signings. Perhaps his biggest hit has been Dusan Tadic, who has turned into a superstar since leaving England for Amsterdam.

The Dutchman spent several seasons with the Gunners, winning the Premier League and FA Cup during his time in north London.