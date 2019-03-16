Video: Watch Pelicans Call Timeout They Don't Have, Lose to Suns on Technical FT

The New Orleans Pelicans channeled their inner Chris Webber in a 138-136 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday when they were whistled for a technical foul for attempting to call a timeout when they had none left.

After Josh Jackson tied the game at 136-136 on a three-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining in overtime, the Pelicans signaled for a timeout. Because they didn't have any left, they were assessed a technical foul, and Devin Booker made the free throw to give Phoenix a one-point lead:

As pointed out by Justin Phan of The Action Network, the timeout incident occurred only after a series of other follies on the Pelicans' part:

Despite having a foul to give, the Pels did not foul Jackson prior to his game-tying trifecta, which put them in position to lose the game in agonizing fashion. After Booker's free throw, Jackson added a free throw of his own to give the Suns the two-point win.

The timeout fiasco was reminiscent of something Webber infamously did in the 1993 NCAA National Championship Game. With Michigan trailing 73-71 in the waning seconds, Webber called a timeout the Wolverines didn't have, which sealed the game for North Carolina.

While Saturday's miscue didn't happen on as big of a stage, it was a microcosm of New Orleans' miserable 2018-19 season.

The Pels fell to 30-42 with the loss, and it is a foregone conclusion that they will part with superstar big man Anthony Davis during the offseason due to his stated intention to not re-sign with the organization.

Meanwhile, Phoenix has picked things up as of late and improved to 17-54 by beating New Orleans. The Suns have won five of their past eight games, and with a young core that includes Jackson, Booker, Deandre Ayton and Kelly Oubre, they are trending toward making a big leap forward next season.   

