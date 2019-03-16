Villanova Beats Seton Hall 74-72 to Win 3rd Straight Big East Tournament Title

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The top-seeded Villanova Wildcats notched a three-peat by beating the Seton Hall Pirates 74-72 for the Big East tournament championship on Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden.



The Wildcats also won the conference regular-season title for the fifth time in six seasons under head coach Jay Wright.

On Saturday, both offenses started poorly as Villanova led 28-26 at halftime on just 37 percent shooting from the field. The second half saw both teams get into more of an offensive rhythm. As soon as it felt like one team was in control, the other team would make a run.

That led to a frantic pace of play and players on both sides getting chippy. Down the stretch, just about every basket on one end of the court was answered at the other. Ultimately, Seton Hall couldn't capitalize when it counted most.

Senior forward Eric Paschall missed one of his two free throws with 14 seconds left, leaving Villanova's lead at 74-72, and that's how the game would end despite Seton Hall having two chances to tie it up or take the lead.

Seton Hall junior guard Myles Powell led all scorers with 25 points. Paschall led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points, while both senior guard Phil Booth and freshman forward Saddiq Bey had 16 points. Booth scored 15 of his 16 points in the second half.

What's Next?

Both teams will await their NCAA tournament seeding on Selection Sunday, beginning at 6 p.m. EST. The show will be nationally television on CBS and streamed on March Madness Live.

Seton Hall will enter the tournament at 20-13, while 25th-ranked Villanova owns a 25-9 record.

