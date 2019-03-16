UFC Fight Night 147 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 5

On the whole, it was a pretty solid night for London fight fans at O2 Arena. Well-known Brits like Marc Diakiese, Arnold Allen, Jack Marshman and others went home with W's next to their names. We'll get to more of that in a minute.

But in the main event, Brits found disappointment. One of the biggest cult favorites in the UFC, Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal, flattened Darren Till in the second round, taking the full voice of the crowd with it.

Till was getting the better of Masvidal early, landing cleaner shots and using his size and strength to overpower the Miami native and absorb even his nastier shots. More than once, Till's power snapped Masvidal's head backward, prompting Masvidal to smile in approval.

It all changed in an instant in the second frame. Masvidal switched stances and darted inside with a right jab, apparently looking to confuse Till. It worked, as Till shaded backward and exposed himself to an overhand left—a strike Masvidal said afterward was not part of his regular arsenal.

"I don't throw it very often, you know?" Masvidal told broadcaster Dan Hardy in the cage after the fight. "So I knew he'd never seen me throw it. No way he was practicing for that. I train these things a thousand times a day."

We can joke about this being a bad ending for London, but it's a good result for the welterweight division and one of its top veterans. After prolonged criticism over his tendency toward inactivity, Masvidal needed a high-octane win like this one. Although it wasn't the outcome London wanted, afterward Masvidal showed the heartfeltness, if that's a word, that has helped endear him to fans.

"Couldn't ask for a better opponent," he said of Till, who sat with his head down, presumably still dazed, on a nearby stool. "Man, this guy's tough. I was a little bit out in that first (round). Damn, he's f--king good, man. He's only 24, England. He's got so much more to go. I'm 34. He's gonna be a tiger one day. Right now, he's a young bull. He's gonna be a tiger, so pick him up."

To its full credit, the crowd cheered Masvidal's efforts and words. Fair play to all involved. Masvidal did predict he would fight for a title shot this year. With this being his first win after two straight losses, that may be a long shot. Then again, Till was No. 3 in the official welterweight rankings coming in to this bout.

For now, how about someone who ranked one spot above Masvidal before this bout at No. 10? More on him right now.