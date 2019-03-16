Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 6 Scores from Saturday

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 16, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 16: Quarterback Zach Mettenberger #8 of the Memphis Express is sacked by Karter Schult #94 of the Salt Lake Stallions in the first quarter at Rice Eccles Stadium on March 16, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/AAF/Getty Images)
Chris Gardner/AAF/Getty Images

The Alliance of American Football began the Week 6 chapter of its inaugural season with two games on Saturday.

Both the Memphis Express and Salt Lake Stallions entered their afternoon matchup at 1-4, searching for scraps on which to build a foundation. The Express' quarterback woes got even worse at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Below is a look at Saturday's results, recap and highlights.

     

Week 6 Results—March 16

Salt Lake Stallions (2-4) def. Memphis Express (1-5), 22-9

Arizona Hotshots (2-3) vs. Orlando Apollos (5-0), 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

     

Recap

Salt Lake Stallions 22, Memphis Express 9

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 16: Anthony Denham #88 of the Salt Lake Stallions runs the ball against the the Memphis Express in the first half at Rice Eccles Stadium on March 16, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/AAF/Getty Images)
Chris Gardner/AAF/Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Woodrum led the Stallions offense on a commanding opening drive, which set the tone against the AAF-worst Express defense. After 5:42 had drained off the clock, Woodrum found tight end Nick Truesdell wide open over the middle for six.

Things did not start off as smoothly for the Express offense, as the league's sack leader Karter Schult pummeled Express quarterback Zach Mettenberger on his first snap of the game. Mettenberger agonized in pain and was forced to limp off the field, replaced by Brandon Silvers.

Mettenberger would not return to the game with what was officially described by team reporter Dylan James Rubino as a left ankle injury.

The first quarter ended with another Stallions touchdown—this time from Woodrum to tight end Anthony Denham—which helped to open up a 16-0 lead.

However, Silvers played like anything but a third-string quarterback in Mettenberger's place. Silvers tossed for 186 yards and a touchdown—his first in the AAF—to running back Zac Stacy, which cut the Stallions' lead to 19-9.

The Express touchdown was made possible by a Stallions fumble, Express' 10th forced turnover of the season. The 11th on the year followed shortly afterward with an interception by Arnold Tarpley, but the Express were unable to capitalize before the half as Silvers fumbled the ball—his lone mistake of the half.

The Express forced two more fumbles in the second half, including one while the Stallions were pressing for another touchdown at the goal line, but the offense couldn't capitalize.

The light offensively for the Express was wide receiver Reece Horn, who became the first 100-yard receiver in Express history. Horn finished with 129 yards through the air.

The Express will now shift their focus to the health of Mettenberger for their Week 7 game against the Birmingham Iron next Sunday, while the Stallions will try to piece together a winning streak against the San Antonio Commanders next Saturday.

