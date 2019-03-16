David Irving: Snoop Dogg 'Ignorant' for Criticism of Retirement Decision

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving, who announced his retirement from the NFL after receiving an indefinite suspension for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy, fired back at rapper Snoop Dogg for criticism of his decision on Saturday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Irving called the music superstar "ignorant" over Irving's desire for marijuana to be permitted by the league for pain relief.

"I'm pretty sure if I could've met with Snoop and let him know exactly what I'm doing, the businesses I've set up and the things I'm doing, I'm pretty sure he would say different," Irving said.

Snoop said during a March 8 appearance on ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Show that he felt Irving was setting a "wrong example" by losing his NFL opportunity because of marijuana, despite Snoop's status as a well-known marijuana user.

"Athletes aren't rappers. They aren't entertainers. We can do whatever we want to do," he said. "We don't have no bosses. We don't have no commissioners. We don't have no rules and regulations."

Snoop added: "If you sign up for the NFL, there are rules and regulations that have been put in place for over 75 years that you're not gonna change no matter who you are or who you think you are."

Meanwhile, Irving revealed details of a conversation with Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett before he decided to walk away, per Jori Epstein of USA Today.

"He told me I should just quit, smoke all the weed I want, the team didn't need me," Irving said Thursday. "I'm a distraction to the team. He views marijuana as a drug, whereas I view it as a medicine. It's not a good situation."

Irving became an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 season, but his suspension and subsequent retirement have ended his career for now.