Chiefs Suspend Tyreek Hill After Audio Leaks About Alleged Child Abuse

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been suspended from all team activities after an audio recording reportedly made by his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, was made public Thursday by KCTV5.

In the recording, Hill and Espinal discuss a broken arm suffered by their three-year-old son. Espinal asks Hill if he's responsible for the injury, and Hill denies that he is.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement on the matter that the team was "deeply disturbed" and "deeply concerned" with what it heard in the recording, per 41 Action News:

"Earlier this evening, we were made aware of the audio between Tyreek and Crystal," Veach said. "...Tyreek Hill will not take part in any team activities. We're going to gather more information, we're going to evaluate this information, and we'll make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill."

Per TMZ Sports, Hill was named on a March 5 police report as a person involved in a child abuse/neglect case. The case was closed and prosecution was declined three days later.

Steve Vockrodt and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reported March 15 that Hill was involved in another investigation by the Overland Park Police Department, this time for an alleged battery "that lists a juvenile as the victim." A source told the Kansas City Star that the victim was the couple's son.

Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe announced April 24 that no charges would be filed against Hill or Espinal. He did note the investigation determined a crime occurred, but "the evidence does not conclusively establish who committed the crime."

The day after Howe made his announcement, KCTV 5 released the audio clip of Hill and Espinal talking about their son's broken arm.

Pryor posted transcriptions of the audio recording on Twitter:

Hill was previously arrested in December 2014 while playing college football at Oklahoma State after Espinal told the Stillwater Police Department he punched and choked her.

He received three years of probation after pleading guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation in August 2015. Oklahoma State also dismissed him from the football team as a result.

The guilty plea was withdrawn and the case dismissed and expunged from Hill's record in August 2018 after the player completed probation.

The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He has led the team in receiving yards each of the past two seasons.