Giants Rumors: NY Not Taking a Hard Look at QB Dwayne Haskins in 2019 NFL Draft

The New York Giants are "not doing a lot of work on" former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins as the 2019 NFL draft approaches, ESPN's Dianna Russini recently revealed on the Breaking Big Blue podcast (around the 31-minute mark).

Russini noted that Giants sources told her Haskins "doesn't fit" with the team.

New York owns the sixth overall pick in April's draft.

Still, Haskins is viewed as one of the top two quarterbacks in this year's draft. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Haskins as the top player at his position, although he believes former Oklahoma Sooners star Kyler Murray will go No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Haskins finished third in the 2018 Heisman Trophy voting, which Murray won. The former Buckeyes star rewrote the Ohio State and Big Ten record books in the process, though.

Haskins completed 70 percent of his passes while leading all Division I signal-callers in yards (4,831) and touchdowns (50) in his only season as the starting quarterback in Columbus. He led Ohio State to a 13-1 record, a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl victory.

While there have been questions about the 5'10", 207-pound Murray's size, Haskins' 6'3", 231-pound frame makes him a prototypical quarterback. Plus, there are no concerns about his arm strength.

New York has two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning as its starting quarterback. But the 38-year-old has declined and led the team to just eight wins in the last two seasons combined.

ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reported earlier this week that the Giants were committed to Manning for 2019, with a source saying, "He's what we have at this point." Manning only has one year remaining on his contract.

New York didn't take quarterback with the second overall pick last season, instead selecting the eventual NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Saquon Barkley. While picking sixth offers the team a chance to potentially draft its quarterback of the future, it does not appear to be focusing on Haskins.

Either that or the Giants are trying to downplay their interest in the hope that the strong-armed signal-caller falls to them.

The Odell Beckham Jr. deal netted New York a second first-round pick (17th overall). That gives general manager Dave Gettleman multiple selections to either fill out a roster or the draft capital to potentially swing a trade.