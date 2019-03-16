49ers Rumors: SF Was Engaged in Odell Beckham Trade Talks; No. 2 Pick Discussed

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers inquired about Odell Beckham Jr. before the New York Giants traded the star wideout to the Cleveland Browns earlier this week, according to Jay Glazer of The Athletic.

Glazer noted New York wanted San Francisco to include the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft in a trade package, but the 49ers were not interested.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

