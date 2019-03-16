WWE Hot Take: Why Roman Reigns Shouldn't Be Heavily Featured at WrestleMania 35

WWE.com

Roman Reigns is back in time for WrestleMania 35—but it might be best for everyone if he takes a backseat for now.

Reigns' return announcement a mere weeks before 'Mania will likely go down as one of the best promos of all time. The story is incredibly personal, heartfelt and relatable. Also impressive was Reigns' quick return to in-ring action itself. He's a bit rusty, probably at times, but he's hitting the usual moves and has the fans behind him while putting on a show.

Just like old times.

But WWE does seem to be angling for a slow burn with Reigns, as it should. While one could argue the merits of WWE throwing together another Shield reunion because of the speculation surrounding Dean Ambrose's departure from the company, the likelier angle is the company easing Reigns back into the scene.

It's a delicate thing—everyone knows Reigns' struggles to get over with the fans over the years. Especially in the social media age, short attention spans rule the day and it wouldn't take long for Reigns' good reactions to fade if WWE doesn't handle him right.

Imagine, for a moment, Reigns came back and instead of the tag-team match at Fastlane, got in the ring with Seth Rollins and said he wanted to gun for the Universal title right away. Wouldn't go over well, right? He'd have a point, of course. Reigns didn't lose it, already has the win over Brock Lesnar, it's his yard, it goes on and on.

Reigns shoved right into the main event at WrestleMania would have backfired. His returning with the same old character would have had his detractors souring on the whole ordeal quickly.

Luckily for all, Reigns himself told Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina he's used the whole ordeal to introduce more of the real him into the ring:

"But also with the storylines and character, because we have introduced Joe, especially last week, I felt like there was a lot of Joe within the promo of Segment One. Even with the interaction with Seth [Rollins], I just feel like with me integrating the characters and who I am in real life and who I am on stage, for me to kind of mix them, it allows me to laugh at Roman a little bit and have a little more fun and be a little more loose as opposed to the stoic brawler."

This new bit of character work is going to take time. He's been weaving it in but it won't happen overnight. In the ring, he's been more of a trip down memory lane with The Shield for now.

Which isn't to say even the Roman-infused-with-Joe reset won't gun for the top title at some point. But he knows, just as anyone else does, that he hasn't been here for the extensive road to WrestleMania. The storylines are already written. The feuds are mostly in place. The tickets are sold and the merchandise is printed.

For now, it looks like WWE is angling to have Reigns take on Drew McIntyre at the show. If that's as big as it gets for him, it is probably for the best. The redemption and comeback arc for Reigns is only just beginning and doesn't need to feel forced.

And if we're being honest, Seth Rollins is likely taking the belt off Brock Lesnar at 'Mania, anyway. Like Reigns himself said on Raw, Rollins has been the one holding it down in his absence. Rollins is going to get his moment, then we can all ponder the idea of having Reigns back heavily featured in the main-event scene.

Even if he isn't, it will be nice to finally have the top belt back on the program each week. Reigns will be in the mix at some point regardless.

But at WrestleMania, it's cool for the guy who has main-evented the whole thing multiple times and beat the Undertaker to take a backseat. It's not a punishment and fans certainly aren't going to forget he's there lurking in the background.

Reigns, undoubtedly, will have his time at the top again. But a character reset, even ever so slightly, takes time. Other stories have organically materialized in his absence and if we're picking and choosing his spot to pounce back into the thick of things, it's probably the Monday after WrestleMania and beyond.