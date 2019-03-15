Tom Telesco, Chargers Agreed to Multi-Year Contract Extension After 2018 Season

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension at the end of his team's 12-4 season and AFC Divisional Round appearance, per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com.

Telesco, 46, has been the Bolts' general manager since 2013. The Chargers have made the playoffs twice during his tenure, with the 2018 campaign representing the team's apex in that span.

Telesco has seemingly made all the right moves of late. Under his watch, the Chargers have drafted numerous franchise building blocks, including defensive back Derwin James, edge-rusher Joey Bosa, wideout Keenan Allen, running back Melvin Gordon, cornerback Desmond King and wideout Mike Williams.

Dave Dameshek of NFL.com noted how well Telesco has done in the draft:

And Ricky Henne of Chargers.com tweeted about the GM's free-agency success:

The GM also gave Anthony Lynn his first full-time head coaching opportunity in 2017, and the ex-Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator has since gone 21-11 in the regular season. The Bolts also won their first playoff game in five years thanks to a 23-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

The Chargers could have been in line for an even better season, but they lost an AFC West tiebreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs, who earned the AFC's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

Had the Bolts won the division, their season could have featured a much happier ending, one that did not include having to face the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the divisional round.

However, the Chargers now have a little playoff experience under their belt and could certainly emerge as the conference champs next year.