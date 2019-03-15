Police Investigating Alleged Battery of a Juvenile at Tyreek Hill's Home

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Police are investigating an alleged battery of a juvenile at the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

On Friday, Steve Vockrodt and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reported a police report was filed with the Overland Park Police Department (Kansas) on Thursday. Hill's fiancee, Crystal Espinal, was named in the report.

According to Angie Ricono, Emily Sinovic and Chris Oberholtz of KCTV, police have been called to Hill's home twice related to alleged child abuse or neglect—first, on March 5 and again on March 14. KCTV obtained copies of the police reports noting that Hill was named in the first report but that prosecutors declined to file charges. Hill was not named in the most recent report, per KCTV.

The Chiefs confirmed they're aware of the situation and released a statement to the Kansas City Star: "The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We're in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We'll have no further comment at this time."

Hill has not been charged with a crime.

The 25-year-old Florida native previously was arrested in December 2014 for domestic violence after Espinal told the Stillwater Police Department (Oklahoma) he punched her in the face and stomach while she was eight weeks pregnant with their son.

Hill, who was dismissed from the Oklahoma State football program following the alleged attack, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse in August 2015. He received a sentence of three years probation.

The case was dismissed and expunged from his record last August after he completed all of the conditions associated with the plea deal.

Espinal told the Kansas City Star at Pro Bowl in January she's pregnant with twins.

Hill was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft and has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three professional seasons.

Kansas City released running back Kareem Hunt in November after video was released that showed him kicking and shoving a woman. Hunt, now a member of the Cleveland Browns, received an eight-game suspension from the NFL earlier Friday.