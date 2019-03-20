Every NBA Team's Best Offseason Trade Offer for Anthony Davis

5 of 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

9. Memphis Grizzlies

Trade Package: Jaren Jackson Jr., Kyle Anderson, Avery Bradley, future first-round pick

Jackson is 19 years old (and will be until September!) and already the most important player in Memphis. He's everything you need in a modern big man. On defense, he can protect the paint and handle perimeter switches. On offense, he can space the floor, make plays off the bounce and rock the rim.

The Grizzlies would be super hesitant to give up Jackson, but there is no deal for Davis without Jackson's inclusion. Anderson and Bradley are fine—assuming New Orleans even wants to pay the latter's partially guaranteed $13 million salary for next season—but nothing more than that. The pick could eventually have value, but it can't move until the Grizzlies pay their draft debt to the Celtics first.

8. Los Angeles Lakers

Trade Package: Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, 2019 first-round pick, future first-round pick

Because the Lakers kept busy bidding against themselves, they've already put their best offer on the table. Back in February, they were willing to move everything listed here, plus Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, per Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. The fact Davis isn't with the Lakers yet probably says everything you need to know about their chances of getting him this summer.



"I have been told that there's no way Anthony Davis is coming here, through the Pelicans," ESPN's Marc J. Spears said, via NBC Sports' Dan Feldman. "They're just not going to do it."

Still, this is a strong offer from a basketball sense, even if you're not convinced any of the outgoing players is a future star. Kuzma and Ingram are both nearing 20 points per game, Ball offsets some of his shooting woes with strong rebounding and distributing marks, and the picks give the Pelicans additional chances to find something interesting.

7. Phoenix Suns

Trade Package: Deandre Ayton, TJ Warren, Josh Jackson, future first-round pick

Between 2000-01 and 2017-18, just two rookies averaged at least 16 points and 10 rebounds: Blake Griffin and Karl-Anthony Towns. Ayton is on his way to joining that exclusive company, and the 20-year-old might end up another annual All-Star. He's already a dominant force on the interior, he's growing as a defender, and he has more shooting range than Phoenix has asked him to show.

Warren gets buckets in his sleep (career 18.7 points per 36 minutes), and his pleasantly surprising addition of a three-ball (77 makes in 43 games, 42.8 percent) shows the 25-year-old can still expand his arsenal. Jackson, the No. 4 pick in 2017, has the physical tools to become the defensive menace many thought he could be. The pick, coming from Milwaukee, almost surely will convey in 2020.

6. Los Angeles Clippers

Trade Package: Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Montrezl Harrell, two future first-round picks

It was only a matter of time before Jerry West positioned the Clippers to make major moves. L.A. has the trade chips to land a superstar like Davis, plus the cap space to sign another one this summer. Maybe that's why we've heard Davis would be open to a long-term commitment with the Clips, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This offer has just about everything. Gilgeous-Alexander could be New Orleans' floor general of the future (and present) and form a disruptive backcourt with Holiday. Gallinari adds a second featured scorer to Alvin Gentry's offense. Harrell is making dramatic strides for the third consecutive season. And the draft considerations would be highly attractive with the inclusion of Miami's unprotected 2021 first-rounder.

5. Atlanta Hawks

Trade Package: John Collins, Taurean Prince, Kent Bazemore, 2019 first-round pick

Collins is either the best player you've never heard of or the best player you don't talk about enough. He's on pace to become just the 17th player to average 19 points and nine rebounds before turning 22. He has effortless bounce around the basket, making him an asset on both putbacks and pick-and-rolls. He started launching triples this season and is already up to 36.7 percent outside.

Now, take Collins and combine him with an early 2019 pick—either Atlanta's own or Dallas' top-five protected—and you're giving New Orleans a ton to think about. Prince is less exciting now than he would've been a year ago, but he still checks off multiple boxes at both ends of the floor. Bazemore is partly a money-matcher, but for the wing-starved Peliies, he's also a sizable upgrade.