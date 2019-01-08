Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Admits He Would Trade Himself for Anthony Davis

Andy Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Jayson Tatum isn't looking to leave the Boston Celtics, but he would understand if the team decided to trade him in a hypothetical package for Anthony Davis.

Appearing on the Celtics Beat podcast (h/t NBC Sports Boston's Darren Hartwell), Celtics radio commentator Cedric Maxwell said Tatum admitted he would trade himself for Davis if the option was on the table.

"Yeah, I'd trade me too for Anthony Davis," Tatum said.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Davis said his legacy in the NBA will likely be more important to him than maximizing his earnings potential:

"I want to have a legacy. All my people that look up to me, the younger kids, I want them to know about AD's legacy. Championships, the things I do in the community, being a good teammate, playing hard. All that stuff matters the most to me. Don't get me wrong, money is amazing. But I think in that sense, money or legacy, I think my legacy will win that battle every time."