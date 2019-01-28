Windhorst: Anthony Davis Doesn't Want to Play for Bulls, Interested in Knicks

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Anthony Davis is from Chicago, but don't expect him to return to the Windy City to play for his hometown Bulls.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on colleague Zach Lowe's The Lowe Post podcast and discussed the possibility of Davis being traded to the Bulls. Windhorst said, "One thing that has been made clear ... I do not believe that Anthony Davis would like to play for the Bulls even though it's his hometown."

He may want to play for the New York Knicks, though, as Windhorst said the team is "on Anthony Davis' list."

This comes after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Davis' agent, Rich Paul, told the New Orleans Pelicans his client requested a trade and would not sign a contract extension with the only NBA team he has ever known.

Chicago has a combination of young players it could offer in a potential trade with Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Zach LaVine, among others, and a 2019 draft pick that figures to be among the league's best since it is 11-39 this season.

However, Davis' apparent lack of desire to play for the team underscores just how far away from contention it is at this point. The Bulls fired head coach Fred Hoiberg earlier this season, and Vincent Goodwill and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported in December players went to the NBA Players Association due to "what they felt were extreme tactics by new head coach Jim Boylen."

Chicago's on-court product doesn't appear to be close to contention even if there are some tradable assets, and Davis apparently wants nothing to do with the team.

As for the Knicks, Haynes reported they and the Los Angeles Lakers were "preparing to make offers" to the Pelicans with Davis in mind. He pointed to Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Knox and a favorable 2019 draft pick as "valuable trade chips" and suggested landing Davis would "boost" the team's efforts to sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Kemba Walker in free agency.

The combination of Davis and Durant in the frontcourt and either Irving or Walker in the backcourt is surely appealing to Knicks fans, especially since the franchise has trended in the wrong direction for years.

New York hasn't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign and is an ugly 10-38 this season, but it is still reportedly an appealing destination for Davis.