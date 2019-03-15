Baker Mayfield: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Has His Teammates' Back,' Fits in with Browns

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield believes Odell Beckham Jr. is going to fit right in with the Cleveland Browns locker room.

The second-year quarterback recently downplayed any concerns about Beckham's personality becoming an issue in Cleveland, via MLB.com's Adam McCalvy:

"You could say the same thing about me. You don't want to tame it, you just let them be themselves and make plays. That's who they are, when it comes down to it. The guys in that locker room, you're going to love playing with them. And I know from Saquon [Barkley] and Sterling Shepard that I'm very close with, I know exactly who OBJ is inside the locker room and who he is to his teammates. That's the most important thing. People can have their attitudes and perspective on it, but he's himself and he has his teammates' back."

Beckham was no stranger to making headlines during his time with the New York Giants, whether it be for his big plays, his touchdown celebrations, his interviews or his bizarre relationship with a kicking net.

While he is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL, his act wore thin in the Big Apple—and ultimately resulted in a trade to the Browns.

Beckham now reunites with former LSU Tigers teammate Jarvis Landry in Cleveland and will be catching passes from Mayfield, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick who is not afraid to express himself either. And the Browns as well as the city of Cleveland had no problem embracing Mayfield.

Of course, Mayfield can't be upset about adding a Pro Bowler to the offense.

Beckham has recorded four 1,000-yard seasons in his first five years in the league, with the lone exception coming when he was limited to four games in 2017 by an ankle injury. Meanwhile, he also has three double-digit touchdown performances on his resume.

That type of production should go a long way in helping the Browns improve a passing attack that ranked 14th in Mayfield's rookie campaign. The former Heisman Trophy winner started 13 games last year.

Winning tends to mask a lot of issues a team may have, and it's when the losses pile up when personalities tend to clash. As long as Mayfield, Beckham and Co. can make the Browns contenders, it's a relationship that has the potential to work out just fine.