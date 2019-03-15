FIFA Approves New 24-Team Club World Cup, Will Begin Play in 2021

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

FIFA have voted to change the format of the Club World Cup, beginning in June and July of 2021. The council of world football's governing body passed the vote 25-7 on Friday, per FIFA's official website.

Under the new rules, "24 teams will be split into eight groups of three teams each, with the group winners to qualify for the quarter-finals in a knockout format."

The idea is for the new-look competition to take the place of the Confederations Cup on the FIFA calendar. Further discussions will take place to sort out a match schedule and venue.

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

President Gianni Infantino talked up the changes, per BBC Sport: "Now the world will see a real Club World Cup where fans will see the best teams in the world compete to be crowned the real world champions."

Despite Infantino getting his plan ratified, the proposal had already been generating controversy even before the vote had passed. Some of the biggest clubs on the continent, including Premier League trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, have threatened to refuse to take part, according to The Sun's Martin Lipton.

He noted how the European Clubs Association, which includes United chief executive Ed Woodward, wrote to Infantino protesting his proposal: "We are firmly against any proposal of a Club World Cup at this point in time and confirm that no ECA clubs would take part in such a competition."

It's a potentially disastrous development for FIFA's plans, even though the statementabout the vote detailed "constructive dialogue" with UEFA about the issue.

BBC World's Piers Edwards noted how more clubs are being welcomed from different federations:

Infantino shouldn't be too surprised about some negative reaction when the changes he has made are on a significant scale. Aside from moving the tournament from December to the summer, the increase in teams will see a mammoth 17 new clubs participate.

Even so, there may be some advantage to the new format, with the tournament now positioned not to come during the regular European season. However, many top clubs may naturally baulk at the idea of having their preseason preparations interrupted.

Despite the distraction it can sometimes provide during the winter months, Real Madrid have won the trophy the last three years running.