Zinedine Zidane 'Would Be Happy' to Coach Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid Rumours

Zinedine Zidane has said he would gladly work with Kylian Mbappe amid rumours that link the Paris Saint-Germain striker with Real Madrid.

Zidane, who recently returned to the Spanish capital for a second stint in charge of Los Blancos, said of Mbappe, per Blake Welton of Sky Sports: "Like any good player, I would be happy to coach him. But it's not the time to talk about that."

While Zidane may not be willing to discuss Mbappe in detail, many others connected to Real have been more forthcoming. They include president Florentino Perez, who is already envisaging a future where Frenchman Zidane gets to mentor his countryman, per Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell: "Zidane is French, so with Mbappe he could do something, no?"

Perez's comments prompted a lukewarm response from PSG manager Thomas Tuchel. According to AS, he told reporters many clubs are keen on his marquee players: "Everyone wants Neymar, Mbappe, [Marco] Verratti and Marquinhos in their team. It does not bother me that he said that."

Tuchel may be promoting a lack of concern, but he will surely soon be worried if the continent's biggest clubs start to queue up to sign Mbappe. Aside from Real, Serie A giants Juventus will reportedly do all they can to acquire the frontman this summer and play him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, per Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Jack Kinnersley).

It's understandable that Europe's heavyweights want to sign arguably the most gifted player on the planet. Still just 20, former AS Monaco star Mbappe has taken his game up a notch or two since moving to the French capital in 2017.

He's added refinement to his core physical power and awesome pace. Mbappe's movement is now more perceptive, an improvement that's enabled him to play through the middle more often on Tuchel's watch:

Mbappe is playing well enough to overtake the world's most expensive player, Neymar, as the true star turn in PSG's ranks, and he appears destined to succeed Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the signature talent of a new generation.

Mbappe was left crestfallen by Les Parisiens' disappointing defeat to Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League:

PSG blew a two-goal lead from the first leg to lose 3-1 at home and exit the last 16 on away goals. The setback continued a recent struggle to get over the top in Europe's premier club competition.

Mbappe and PSG lost at the same stage in 2018, falling to Zidane's Real 5-2 on aggregate. The result helped Zidane complete a hat-trick of Champions League wins.

Like any top player, Mbappe will want the biggest club prize on offer in the European game. He may come to believe his best chance of doing so would be as a member of serial Champions League winners Real.

PSG will surely do all they can to prevent that from happening.