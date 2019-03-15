Browns News: Kendall Lamm Signs 2-Year, $7M Contract After 4 Seasons with Texans

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

Houston Texans offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (74) before an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of free-agent offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on Friday.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported it's a two-year contract worth over $7 million for Lamm, who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

