Everton vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

March 16, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Eden Hazard of Chelsea holds the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on March 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea can give their hopes of finishing in the top four a boost on Sunday with victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

The Blues are the only team involved in the top-four race in action at the weekend and know a victory will see them move level on points with Arsenal in fourth and just a point behind Tottenham Hotspur in third.

Everton have found it tough going in front of their own fans in 2019. Marco Silva's men have lost three of their last five league games at Goodison and have won just once.

    

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK)NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK),  NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Everton 3-1, Chelsea 19-20, Draw 14-5

   

Preview

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Marco Silva, Manager of Everton gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on March 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Manager Marco Silva remains under scrutiny at Everton after a poor run of form that continued with a 3-2 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, despite Everton having taken an early 2-0 lead.

Everton held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in November, and Silva told a pre-match press his his side can "achieve better" at Goodison Park if they play with confidence.

The Everton boss has also called on his team's supporters to help his side out of their slump:

The Toffees will be without Phil Jagielka and Kurt Zouma for the clash, but Leighton Baines could feature for the first time since February:

Chelsea come into the match fresh from a 5-0 UEFA Europa League win over Dynamo Kiev on Thursday that secured an 8-0 aggregate win.

Maurizio Sarri was able to rest key players David Luiz, Pedro and Eden Hazard in Ukraine, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho only appeared as second-half substitutes.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain missed the trip due to a fever, but he was not missed as Olivier Giroud played his way into contention with a hat-trick, as shown by BT Sport (UK only):

The hosts should be the fresher team going into the team, but Chelsea will be full of confidence after hammering Dynamo and have the creativity needed to come away with at least a point.

