Landon Collins: 'Would Be an Honor' to Wear Sean Taylor's No. 21 with Redskins

Nick Wass/Associated Press

If Landon Collins gets his way, he will become the first Washington Redskins player to wear the No. 21 since Sean Taylor.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan (h/t Scott Allen of the Washington Post), Collins said it "would be an honor" to wear the jersey "if the family would allow me to."

Collins has been very frank about the impact Taylor's playing career had on him as he was growing up in Louisiana before attending Alabama.

"I feel like that's the armor," Collins told reporters in 2017 of wearing the No. 21. "I'm wearing his armor. When I put that number on, I'm always representing him in any form or fashion. I try to do my best by it."

After Collins signed his deal with Washington, owner Dan Snyder gifted him an autographed Taylor jersey.

Collins has done his best to honor Taylor throughout his playing career. He wore No. 26 at Alabama, just as Taylor did at the University of Miami, and switched to No. 21 when the Giants drafted him in 2015.

Taylor died at the age of 24 in November 2007 after being shot in the leg when burglars broke into his house. He was inducted into the Redskins Ring of Fame in 2008.