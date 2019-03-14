Georgia Tech Served with NCAA Notice of Allegations for High-Level Violations

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 29: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets logo on their uniform during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on November 29, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

The NCAA notified the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets of alleged recruiting violations by former assistant basketball coach Darryl LaBarrie and Ron Bell, who was friends with head coach Josh Pastner.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ken Sugiura, LaBarrie allegedly traveled to a strip club with a prospective recruit on an official visit. The recruit and a member of the team also on the trip were provided with $300.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NCAA Finds GT Recruiting Violations

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    NCAA Finds GT Recruiting Violations

    ajc
    via ajc

    Oregon, Altman Agree to Extension Through 2025-26

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Oregon, Altman Agree to Extension Through 2025-26

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Big Ten Tournament: Round 2 Updates

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Big Ten Tournament: Round 2 Updates

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal Updates

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    ACC Tournament: Quarterfinal Updates

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report