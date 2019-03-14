Georgia Tech Served with NCAA Notice of Allegations for High-Level Violations

G Fiume/Getty Images

The NCAA notified the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets of alleged recruiting violations by former assistant basketball coach Darryl LaBarrie and Ron Bell, who was friends with head coach Josh Pastner.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ken Sugiura, LaBarrie allegedly traveled to a strip club with a prospective recruit on an official visit. The recruit and a member of the team also on the trip were provided with $300.

