Dana Altman, Oregon Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025-26 Season

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Ahead of the Oregon Ducks' matchup against Utah in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday night, the university announced Dana Altman will continue as head coach through the 2025-26 season.

In a sport where turnover is unavoidable, Altman has provided consistency. Under Altman, the Ducks made it to the 2017 Final Four. Altman has been in charge at Oregon since 2010, and the Ducks have posted winning seasons in every year since—the first time the program has posted nine consecutive winning seasons since 1923-32.

Oregon finished the 2018-19 regular season 20-12 overall and 10-8 in conference play.

There had been rumors Altman may move on, specifically being linked to Nebraska, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium. While he's now in high demand, Altman admitted to the Oregonian in 2017 that he "never even knew if I would get into Division I."

Prior to Oregon, Altman coached from 1994 to 2010 at Creighton where he became the all-time wins leader with a 327-176 record. He was inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame in June 2018.

All of that said, the Ducks were given a two-year probation Dec. 5 after the NCAA found Altman did not properly monitor his director of operations. Given the length of Altman's new contract, he will have plenty of time to chase a championship once the penalty expires.





