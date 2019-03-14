Look: Duke's Zion Williamson Rocks Nike Kyrie 4s in Return from Knee Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson, right, is greeted by a teammate on the court before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
Nick Lisi/Associated Press

Zion Williamson's Feb. 20 injury during a loss to North Carolina was the one heard around the college basketball world, especially since it happened when his foot burst through the Nike shoe he was wearing.

He will not be donning Paul George's signature line during the ACC tournament:

Instead, he will wear Nikes from Kyrie Irving's signature line when the Duke Blue Devils face Syracuse in Thursday's matchup. Robby Kalland of Uproxx noted there has been "plenty of discussion" about Williamson's future shoe choice after he was seen wearing an Adidas tracksuit, but he is still on the Nike-sponsored Blue Devils.

Duke was just 3-3 without him but can likely secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament if it wins the ACC tournament upon his return. 

