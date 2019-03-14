Report: NCAA Opens Investigation into Kansas Men's Basketball, Football Programs

Porter Binks/Getty Images

The NCAA is currently investigating the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball and football programs, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

Dodd noted an NCAA enforcement official has made a trip to the Lawrence, Kansas, campus while looking into the basketball program, though head coach Bill Self has not been interviewed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

