Report: NCAA Opens Investigation into Kansas Men's Basketball, Football Programs

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 21: The Kansas University logo during the NIT Season Tip-Off game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Barclays Center on Nov. 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)
Porter Binks/Getty Images

The NCAA is currently investigating the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball and football programs, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

Dodd noted an NCAA enforcement official has made a trip to the Lawrence, Kansas, campus while looking into the basketball program, though head coach Bill Self has not been interviewed.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

