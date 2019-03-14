Chiefs Rumors: Ex-Saints DE Alex Okafor Agrees to 3-Year, $18 Million Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly bolstered their pass rush Thursday when they signed defensive end Alex Okafor to a three-year deal.

Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reported the news, noting the contract is worth $18 million but can increase to as much as $24 million with incentives.

Okafor played all 16 games for the New Orleans Saints last season.

While Okafor was solid for the Saints, 2018 first-round pick Marcus Davenport was also pushing him out of his role:

Kansas City advanced to the AFC Championship Game last season in spite of its atrocious defense, so it is no surprise it is looking to improve on that side of the ball. The Chiefs finished 31st in the league in yards allowed and 24th in points allowed but still finished 12-4 with their dominant offense leading the way.

Okafor will help the pass rush after tallying four sacks last season for the Saints. He also had 4.5 in 10 games before tearing his Achilles the year before in New Orleans and 3.5 in 2016 for the Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 draft.

The Texas product also isn’t that far removed from the 2014 campaign when he had eight sacks and an interception.

If he plays like that along the Chiefs' defensive front, Kansas City figures to have a better defense in 2019 as it looks to take the next step toward a Lombardi Trophy.