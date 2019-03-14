Fred Says Manchester United Want to Win Champions League Ahead of Friday's Draw

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Fred has said the Red Devils want to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday, and the Brazil international thinks United are ready for any side remaining in the competition.

Speaking to the club's official website, the resurgent player commented about his team's expectations in Europe:

"We can't choose who we play against. In the Champions League, they are all big teams and they all represent difficult adversaries, difficult opposition, and they will all be tough games. But we are prepared for whoever we are drawn against. We will do our best, we will go all out for the victory and we want to win the Champions League trophy."

United's last-minute 3-1 victory at Paris Saint-Germain saw them through to the last eight on away goals.

Michel Euler/Associated Press

The club's recovery since the arrival of interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December has been astounding.

Per the club's website, Solskjaer said he has faith in his squad to carry on their dream of unexpected European glory: "Of course, we fancy ourselves that we can go all the way but we just have to wait for the draw and take the game as it comes now."

United could meet bitter rivals Liverpool or Manchester City in the next round, with the Premier League sides looking impressive in Europe.

City demolished Schalke 04 by an aggregate score of 10-2 in the previous round. Liverpool went to Bayern Munich and beat them 3-1 in the second leg to advance after a goalless draw at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Porto round out the teams in the pot for Friday's draw.

The final is set to be held at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.