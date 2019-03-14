Browns GM John Dorsey Praises 'Very Passionate' Odell Beckham Jr. After Trade

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Odell Beckham has taken criticism in the past for his passion overflowing on the field.

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey doesn't seem to mind.

"I know Odell is very passionate," Dorsey told reporters Thursday. "I know he is competitive. I know he can help this football team, and if you get a chance to acquire a guy like that, you know what, take a shot at it. We acquired him."

The Browns traded a first- and third-round pick along with safety Jabrill Peppers to the Giants this week for Beckham, a deal that's widely been lauded as a steal. Beckham has been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in three of his first five seasons, though the last two have been marred by injuries.

"We all understand the magnitude of his ability to play the game of football," Dorsey said.

Beckham recorded 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns last season while playing in 12 games. He's missed 16 games over the past two seasons.

Not known to hold off on his opinions, Beckham also made headlines after an interview in which he criticized the Giants offense and wondered aloud whether the team would be better moving on from Eli Manning.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, the source of most fan frustration, defended the trade Wednesday by pointing to the team's draft picks.

"With the first-round draft choice, that gives us (pick) six and 17," Gettleman said. "As we continue to build this team, you need draft pick capital. This trade enabled us to do that."

The Browns will go into 2019 with one of the most formidable offenses in football. Beckham joins a unit that includes franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield, former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and tight end David Njoku.

Beckham appears to be the final piece in a team that will likely enter the 2019 season as favorites in the AFC North.