Seahawks Rumors: Mike Iupati Contract Agreed, D.J. Fluker to Return to SEA

Seahawks Rumors: Mike Iupati Contract Agreed, D.J. Fluker to Return to SEAMarch 14, 2019
The Seattle Seahawks upgraded their offensive line Thursday with the addition of Mike Iupati and re-signing of D.J. Fluker.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Iupati signed a one-year deal with the team. Garafolo later reported Fluker signed a two-year deal to remain in Seattle.
The two will presumably become the Seahawks' starting guards for the 2019 season.
Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times speculated on their potential fits:
Bob Condotta @bcondotta
Worth noting Iupati has been almost solely a left guard in his NFL career. Fluker has played RG. So yeah, that could be Seattle's hoped-for plan here to plug in Iupati at LG and re-sign Fluker at RG.
Last year's starter at guard, J.R. Sweezy, left in free agency and signed with the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Iupati was a first-round pick in the 2010 draft and a four-time Pro Bowler with the San Francisco 49ers and Cardinals, but he has struggled of late. He missed almost all of 2017 with an elbow injury, while a knee injury cut his 2018 season short.
However, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site noted that the 31-year-old said he was healthy after last season:
Mike Jurecki @mikejurecki
Spoke to Iupati after the season was over he told me he was finally healthy after dealing with injuries for the last couple years. He also mentioned prefers to play on the West Coast, the Jets offered more money and decided to sign with the Cardinals. https://t.co/UoAGavCNWQ
He will get a chance to prove it on a one-year deal with Seattle, potentially setting him up for a bigger payday next offseason.
Meanwhile, Fluker was rewarded for his play with a one-year deal, having started nine of the 10 games he played. Unfortunately, the 2013 first-round pick has his own injury problems after missing 13 regular-season games over the past two seasons.
When healthy, the Seahawks have put together a line that can open up running lanes. However, the ability to stay on the field will be a major question mark at guard.
