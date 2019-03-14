Seahawks Rumors: Mike Iupati Contract Agreed, D.J. Fluker to Return to SEA

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 02: D.J. Fluker #78 of the Seattle Seahawks during pre-game warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 2, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks upgraded their offensive line Thursday with the addition of Mike Iupati and re-signing of D.J. Fluker.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Iupati signed a one-year deal with the team. Garafolo later reported Fluker signed a two-year deal to remain in Seattle. 

The two will presumably become the Seahawks' starting guards for the 2019 season.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times speculated on their potential fits:

Last year's starter at guard, J.R. Sweezy, left in free agency and signed with the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Iupati was a first-round pick in the 2010 draft and a four-time Pro Bowler with the San Francisco 49ers and Cardinals, but he has struggled of late. He missed almost all of 2017 with an elbow injury, while a knee injury cut his 2018 season short.

However, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site noted that the 31-year-old said he was healthy after last season:

He will get a chance to prove it on a one-year deal with Seattle, potentially setting him up for a bigger payday next offseason.

Meanwhile, Fluker was rewarded for his play with a one-year deal, having started nine of the 10 games he played. Unfortunately, the 2013 first-round pick has his own injury problems after missing 13 regular-season games over the past two seasons.

When healthy, the Seahawks have put together a line that can open up running lanes. However, the ability to stay on the field will be a major question mark at guard.

Related

    Report: Giants Remain Committed to Eli for 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Giants Remain Committed to Eli for 2019

    New York Giants
    via New York Giants

    Free Agency's Biggest Surprises So Far

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Free Agency's Biggest Surprises So Far

    Zach Kruse
    via Bleacher Report

    Searching for Superstars in the NFL’s Bargain Bin

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Searching for Superstars in the NFL’s Bargain Bin

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Who's on the Hot Seat After Early FA Signings? ⚠️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who's on the Hot Seat After Early FA Signings? ⚠️

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report