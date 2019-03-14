Seahawks Rumors: Mike Iupati Contract Agreed, D.J. Fluker to Return to SEA

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks upgraded their offensive line Thursday with the addition of Mike Iupati and re-signing of D.J. Fluker.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Iupati signed a one-year deal with the team. Garafolo later reported Fluker signed a two-year deal to remain in Seattle.

The two will presumably become the Seahawks' starting guards for the 2019 season.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times speculated on their potential fits:

Last year's starter at guard, J.R. Sweezy, left in free agency and signed with the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Iupati was a first-round pick in the 2010 draft and a four-time Pro Bowler with the San Francisco 49ers and Cardinals, but he has struggled of late. He missed almost all of 2017 with an elbow injury, while a knee injury cut his 2018 season short.

However, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site noted that the 31-year-old said he was healthy after last season:

He will get a chance to prove it on a one-year deal with Seattle, potentially setting him up for a bigger payday next offseason.

Meanwhile, Fluker was rewarded for his play with a one-year deal, having started nine of the 10 games he played. Unfortunately, the 2013 first-round pick has his own injury problems after missing 13 regular-season games over the past two seasons.

When healthy, the Seahawks have put together a line that can open up running lanes. However, the ability to stay on the field will be a major question mark at guard.