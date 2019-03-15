Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Zinedine Zidane begins his second spell in charge of Real Madrid as his side host Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

The iconic Frenchman became Los Blancos' third manager of the campaign after Santiago Solari was shown the door.

Real are out of the UEFA Champions League and must focus on chasing down Atletico Madrid in second.

Their neighbours hold a five-point advantage over them, and Madrid will desire a strong finish to the season after Zidane's decision to rejoin.

Time: 11:15 a.m. (ET)/3:15 p.m. (GMT)

Date: Saturday, March 16

TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Odds: Real win: 2-9, Celta win: 14-1, draw: 13-2

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Preview

Celta might have fancied their chances against Real in the hours after their exit from Europe, but the return of a Blancos hero is likely to transform the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium into a house of joy.

The visitors are currently 18th in the division. Celta need the points on offer if they want to be in the top flight next season.

Borja B. Hojas/Associated Press

However, none of this will concern Madrid fans. Zidane has answered the call to inject purpose back into the fallen giant and supporters will expect to see a reaction this weekend.

Zidane was officially introduced as the new boss by president Florentino Perez last Monday, and the three-time Champions League winning manager stated his desire, per BBC Sport.

"I want to put this club back where it belongs," said Zidane. "It has been difficult from the outside looking in. I have been living here in Madrid, doing my things. But I have recharged my batteries. I'm ready to coach this great club again."

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

The immediate conundrum Zidane must tackle will be finding a way of supplementing the lost influence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This has been the issue which has dogged the club all season long. Solari and Julen Lopetegui both failed at finding a successor from within the camp.

Zidane will be handed sizeable funds in the summer, but with the campaign limping to a close, Real must find a way of registering wins and consistent performances. This has been absent for too long.

A 10-point gap to fifth all but guarantees Zidane Champions League qualification, and the weeks ahead will be focussed on reorganisation and motivation.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Celta's safety in mid-table has evaporated this season. One win in their last 12 in all competitions has burst the bubble at the Abanca-Balaidos.

Spain international Iago Aspas has 10 goals in 18 La Liga appearances this term, but the forward's efforts have not been enough for the Galicia team.

Celta's seven-year tenure in La Liga could end this season. The heights of coming sixth in 2015-16 now seem a long time ago.

The away side will need to provide a glorious account of themselves at the Bernabeu, but all eyes will be on the technical area as Zidane once again takes his place as Real's leader.