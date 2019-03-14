The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Nike Kyrie 5 'Duke,' Jordan Apex Utility, More

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Nike Kyrie 5 'Duke,' Jordan Apex Utility, More

0 of 6

    Photo credit: Nike

    B/R Kicks has you covered for everything you need to know about this week's sneaker releases.

    The Nike Kyrie 5 returns in a brand-new "Duke" colorway that celebrates his time as a Blue Devil. King James and Nike are back with the second LeBron 16 Low colorway. And finally, Jordan Brand hooks up with Aleali May for a women's exclusive rust pink collab.

    Wanna know more? Click through for the best of the week from March 14

Nike Kyrie 5 'Duke'

1 of 6

    Photo credit: Nike

    Release Date: 3/14
    Price: $130

Jordan Apex Utility

2 of 6

    Photo credit: Jordan

    Release Date: 3/14
    Price: $200

Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 'Home'

3 of 6

    Photo credit: Jordan

    Release Date: 3/14
    Price: $125

Air Jordan 6 x Aleali May

4 of 6

    Photo credit: Jordan

    Release Date: 3/15
    Price: $190

Nike LeBron 16 Low

5 of 6

    Photo credit: Nike

    Release Date: 3/15
    Price: $160

Nike Air Max 90 'Mars Landing'

6 of 6

    Photo credit: Nike

    Release Date: 3/16
    Price: $160