The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Nike Kyrie 5 'Duke,' Jordan Apex Utility, More

The Essential Sneaker Calendar: Nike Kyrie 5 'Duke,' Jordan Apex Utility, MoreMarch 14, 2019
Photo credit: Nike
B/R Kicks has you covered for everything you need to know about this week's sneaker releases.
The Nike Kyrie 5 returns in a brand-new "Duke" colorway that celebrates his time as a Blue Devil. King James and Nike are back with the second LeBron 16 Low colorway. And finally, Jordan Brand hooks up with Aleali May for a women's exclusive rust pink collab.
Wanna know more? Click through for the best of the week from March 14
Nike Kyrie 5 'Duke'
Photo credit: Nike
Release Date: 3/14
Price: $130
Jordan Apex Utility
Photo credit: Jordan
Release Date: 3/14
Price: $200
Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 'Home'
Photo credit: Jordan
Release Date: 3/14
Price: $125
Air Jordan 6 x Aleali May
Photo credit: Jordan
Release Date: 3/15
Price: $190
Nike LeBron 16 Low
Photo credit: Nike
Release Date: 3/15
Price: $160
Nike Air Max 90 'Mars Landing'
Photo credit: Nike
Release Date: 3/16
Price: $160