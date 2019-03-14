Mother of the Martin Twins

Cooleemee, North Carolina, is a town of approximately 900 people that has long dealt with deep-seated prejudice.

For their entire childhood, Jenny Bennett, a white mother of biracial children, protected her three kids, including Nevada Wolf Pack stars Cody and Caleb Martin.

In a B/R exclusive with Master Tesfatsion, the Martin twins and Jenny describe the struggles of living under a cloud of aggressive discrimination. 

Special thank you to Ballislife for the high school footage of Caleb and Cody Martin.

