Mother of the Martin Twins

Cooleemee, North Carolina, is a town of approximately 900 people that has long dealt with deep-seated prejudice.

For their entire childhood, Jenny Bennett, a white mother of biracial children, protected her three kids, including Nevada Wolf Pack stars Cody and Caleb Martin.

In a B/R exclusive with Master Tesfatsion, the Martin twins and Jenny describe the struggles of living under a cloud of aggressive discrimination.

Special thank you to Ballislife for the high school footage of Caleb and Cody Martin.

