Isco Says 'This Is My Opportunity' Amid Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid Return

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Isco will be hoping to re-establish himself as an important player at Real Madrid following Zinedine Zidane's return to the dugout.

Zidane replaced Santiago Solari, under whom Isco fell out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu, as manager of the club on Monday.

In an Instagram post (h/t AS) on Thursday to promote sportswear brand Adidas, the midfielder seemed to refer to his situation in the Spanish capital.

"They'll tell you that football is unpredictable, that success is beyond your control, this is my opportunity and I'm going to take it with Adidas," the post was captioned.

Solari had little trust in the 26-year-old and handed him just 16 appearances during his four months in charge.

Isco failed to even make the matchday squad in Solari's final game as Madrid boss—a 4-1 win over Real Valladolid.

The Guardian's Sid Lowe and ESPN's David Cartlidge felt his exclusion summarised his entire situation in Madrid:

However, the Argentinian is gone, and with Zidane back in charge, there's potential for him to get back into the side.

The Spaniard helped Real win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles under the Frenchman, as well as La Liga.

He was a regular fixture in the team during Zidane's first spell in charge, too, and Kieran Canning of the Agence France-Presse believes the manager's return has given him a lifeline:

Isco has already been trying to impress Zidane, it seems. According to Marca (h/t Sport), along with Marcelo, he voluntarily went in to train on Tuesday despite the players being given the day off.

At his age, Isco should be at or approaching the peak of his powers, so it seemed he had little future at the club beyond the summer had Solari remained in charge.

Zidane's return gives him the chance to salvage his Real career, particularly if he can offer a reminder of what he can do over the final 11 games of the season.