WWE WrestleMania 35: Latest Rumors and Potential Spoilers After Fastlane
With WWE Fastlane in the rearview mirror, focus shifts to WrestleMania 35 and the many matches, moments and Superstars that will captivate fans on Sunday, April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
As is usually the case, the rumor mill is buzzing with the possibility of high-profile matches, unforgettable returns and championship clashes.
At the center of one such rumor is The Undertaker, whose place at the annual spectacle has never been in more doubt than it is here in 2019.
Will The Phenom walk the aisle at the show he has become synonymous with over the last two-plus decades or will WrestleMania 35 mark the first time since 2000 that The Deadman is not part of the festivities?
Who else found themselves at the center of rumor and speculation ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals?
Find out with this recap of a busy WWE rumor mill.
A Stacked Card
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported WrestleMania 35 could feature "as many as 16 matches, and half of those could be multi-man/woman matches."
Not only is that a ridiculous amount of matches to squeeze onto any card, the multi-person matches tend to water the event down and remove emotion from the storylines. They are often an obvious attempt from management to get as many Superstars as possible on the show and the result is a show that lacks the emotional punch of a WrestleMania III or X-Seven, which featured some of the most heated and personal matches in event history.
Yes, WWE has an enormous roster with Superstars who work extremely hard year-round to entertain fans. They make all the shows, put their time in on the road and earn the WrestleMania payday. Those matches that feature multiple Superstars just to keep everyone happy, though, feel like participation trophies more than contests worthy of The Showcase of the Immortals.
One day, WWE may find a way to strike an emotional nerve with some of those multi-person matches. To this point, they have not and it has hurt the quality of the events in recent years.
Will the Undertaker Appear at WrestleMania 35?
WrestleVotes reported there were discussions held backstage regarding The Undertaker and his role at WrestleMania 35. "He'll be there," the report stated.
The Undertaker has been a staple of WrestleMania since 1991, when he first walked the aisle and made "Superfly" Jimmy Snuka the first victim of his extraordinary unbeaten streak. Iconic matches with Shawn Michaels, Kane, Triple H and Ric Flair helped earn him the status of the greatest phenom in event history while his first loss at the show, to Brock Lesnar, remains one of the most shocking moments of all-time.
No, Undertaker cannot perform at the level he did when he was having Match of the Year candidates with the Heartbreak Kid and engaging in physical battles with Randy Orton, but his name and aura most certainly have a place on the WrestleMania card.
Even if he shows up as the latest interruption of Elias, he has more than earned a role on the biggest show of the year and that should not change here in 2019.
Will Samoa Joe Defend His United States Title Against Someone from His Past?
Dave Metlzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that, despite hints that it may be the case, there are no plans to have Samoa Joe defend the United States Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania.
Cena had been name-dropped multiple times by R-Truth during his US title reign, creating speculation that his loss of the title to Joe may be the emphasis for Cena to return and challenge The Samoan Submission Machine on wrestling's grandest stage.
The report squashing the possibility of that match is somewhat disappointing in that there is already plenty of backstory between the two.
Cena and Joe trained together under Rick Bassman in California. They rose to prominence in different companies around the same time and have been kept apart enough not to overexpose the match-up.
Recent booking suggests Joe will defend against the aforementioned Truth or in some sort of multi-person match that also involves Rey Mysterio and Andrade, not unlike we saw at Fastlane on March 10.
As for Cena, there is a certain Olympic gold medalist who recently announced his farewell match for the April 7 event that may need an opponent.