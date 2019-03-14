WWE WrestleMania 35: Latest Rumors and Potential Spoilers After Fastlane

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE Fastlane in the rearview mirror, focus shifts to WrestleMania 35 and the many matches, moments and Superstars that will captivate fans on Sunday, April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

As is usually the case, the rumor mill is buzzing with the possibility of high-profile matches, unforgettable returns and championship clashes.

At the center of one such rumor is The Undertaker, whose place at the annual spectacle has never been in more doubt than it is here in 2019.

Will The Phenom walk the aisle at the show he has become synonymous with over the last two-plus decades or will WrestleMania 35 mark the first time since 2000 that The Deadman is not part of the festivities?

Who else found themselves at the center of rumor and speculation ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals?

Find out with this recap of a busy WWE rumor mill.