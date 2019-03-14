Triple H, Shane McMahon and 6 WWE Stars Robbing Young Talent of Big Moments

Triple H, Shane McMahon and 6 WWE Stars Robbing Young Talent of Big MomentsMarch 14, 2019
For all WWE talent, WrestleMania is the one time of the year where life-changing, career-defining moments can be created.
However, it's traditional for the company to often overlook younger talent searching for a big breakthrough in preference of bringing back older, part-time wrestlers to put extra interest and appeal on the show for casual fans.
Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. But with several established names set to return to in-ring competition this year, it's hard not to feel that a number of exciting young prospects who have worked hard are going to be denied the moment they deserve on the biggest stage the company provides.
Here are six WWE veterans who could steal the spotlight from the up-and-comers at Wrestlemania 35 in New Jersey.
Brock Lesnar
WWE is ready to move on from Brock Lesnar. In truth, the company was ready to close that particular chapter at least a year ago.
However, Lesnar once again heads into WrestleMania holding the Universal Championship, and this year, for the sake of the talent working in WWE full-time, it is imperative he drops the belt.
WWE fans know by now the impact a part-time champion is having on the Raw roster. The abundance of talent competing on Monday nights have little to aim for at the top of the show, due to the fact the champion never turns up.
Seth Rollins is surely going to end Lesnar's reign of terror this year, affording more and more title opportunities to those who deserve it and are there on a weekly basis.
WWE and Lesnar? It's been fun, but it's time to end.
The Undertaker
For a good while, it looked as though WrestleMania may go ahead this year without The Undertaker for the first time since 2000.
However, speculation has started to emerge (such as this tweet from WrestleVotes last week) suggesting that Taker may well be part of the show after all.
If he's scheduled to be in a non-competing segment, that's probably fine. But if he competes in a match? It will simply be depriving talent of time to showcase their ability on the biggest show of the year.
Taker's WrestleMania matches have now surely run their course. Last year's affair with John Cena was tedious and predictable enough, so for him to lace up the boots once again will be a complete waste of time.
Fans are ready to move on from Taker at WrestleMania now.
Shane McMahon
Of all the competitors on this list, Shane McMahon is at least in a storyline that has been rolling for some time.
His heel turn on The Miz at Fastlane was not entirely surprising, but at the same time, it will be interesting to see how McMahon works as a heel moving into Mania.
However, you suspect that given the hard work and effort Miz has put in over the last two years on the blue brand, he'd be worthy of something a bit more significant.
At the age of 49, Shane's in-ring days certainly feel like they are behind him, especially when you consider just how much talent there is on Tuesday nights.
Who knows, perhaps this will be Shane's last official match. If it is, it would at least remove the possibility of him depriving talent of big moments again moving forward.
Triple H and Batista
It just wouldn't be WrestleMania without a Triple H in-ring return, would it?
It's almost as traditional as celebrity guest appearances and huge media spotlight on the show these days, with HHH's latest bout at Mania set to be against former Evolution brother Batista.
Now, while this is a perfectly Mania-like match in the sense of two in-ring greats squaring off to settle a dispute, it's hard not to feel that if this is positioned high up on the card, it's going to overshadow the real main event matches.
WWE is working toward three of those: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston.
If Triple H vs. Batista goes on after any of those matches, it's going to be a real disappointment. Keep this bout short and sweet, and don't let it rob full-time talent of the moments their hard work deserves.
Kurt Angle
Depriving Kurt Angle of a farewell match at WrestleMania would be a real mistake; but when you consider how close the show itself is, and Angle's opponent is yet to be revealed, it takes the edge off what should be a special night.
Angle's opponent is probably going to determine whether his final match is considered a success, or simply an afterthought. In a show as stacked as Mania is this year, it's the least Angle deserves to get a huge name to square off against.
But if it's something altogether ordinary, that's just going to make fans wonder whether it's robbing younger, full-time talent of a big moment on the Mania show simply so Angle can get a farewell.
Hopefully that won't be the case, but right now, this one is up in the air.