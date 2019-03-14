Triple H, Shane McMahon and 6 WWE Stars Robbing Young Talent of Big Moments

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For all WWE talent, WrestleMania is the one time of the year where life-changing, career-defining moments can be created.

However, it's traditional for the company to often overlook younger talent searching for a big breakthrough in preference of bringing back older, part-time wrestlers to put extra interest and appeal on the show for casual fans.

Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. But with several established names set to return to in-ring competition this year, it's hard not to feel that a number of exciting young prospects who have worked hard are going to be denied the moment they deserve on the biggest stage the company provides.

Here are six WWE veterans who could steal the spotlight from the up-and-comers at Wrestlemania 35 in New Jersey.