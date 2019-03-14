Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Finn Balor, Roman Reigns and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania 35 is underway, and as a result, there are numerous reports surrounding top Superstars and what they may be doing come April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

One such Superstar is Finn Balor, whose recent Intercontinental Championship loss seemed to have left his spot on The Showcase of the Immortals in limbo. But according to reports, that is not the case.

The same can be said for Drew McIntyre, who made quite the impact on Monday's episode of Raw and is now in line for a substantial WrestleMania bout.

Find out what those two may have waiting for them at The Grandaddy of Them All and who might step up to the plate to battle Kurt Angle in his farewell match with this roundup of WWE rumors.