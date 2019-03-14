Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Finn Balor, Roman Reigns and More

Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Finn Balor, Roman Reigns and MoreMarch 14, 2019
The Road to WrestleMania 35 is underway, and as a result, there are numerous reports surrounding top Superstars and what they may be doing come April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
One such Superstar is Finn Balor, whose recent Intercontinental Championship loss seemed to have left his spot on The Showcase of the Immortals in limbo. But according to reports, that is not the case.
The same can be said for Drew McIntyre, who made quite the impact on Monday's episode of Raw and is now in line for a substantial WrestleMania bout.
Find out what those two may have waiting for them at The Grandaddy of Them All and who might step up to the plate to battle Kurt Angle in his farewell match with this roundup of WWE rumors.
WrestleMania Plans for Finn Balor
WrestleVotes reported Tuesday that Finn Balor lost the Intercontinental Championship to Bobby Lashley on Monday's Raw because WWE has something bigger planned for him at WrestleMania.
Balor captured his first IC title at Elimination Chamber but lost it in relatively short order Monday night, leaving some to wonder whether he even figured into WWE's plans for WrestleMania. This report suggests he is and that he could find himself in the middle of something significant.
The only question is what.
There are only so many options available to WWE Creative. Baron Corbin is one of them, but that hardly seems like "something bigger" than entering the show with the coveted intercontinental title. Maybe he squares off with a SmackDown Superstar in some cross-promotional match for brand supremacy.
It is increasingly difficult to figure out Balor's place on the card as the lineup becomes clearer with every passing show. Hopefully, for Balor's sake, the report proves accurate and he finds himself performing in front of a rabid fanbase in MetLife Stadium in a match with some prestige and significance.
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre at the Showcase of the Immortals?
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported Drew McIntyre attacked Roman Reigns, then defeated and brutalized Dean Ambrose Monday on Raw, as a means of heating him up for a match with The Big Dog at WrestleMania.
McIntyre is one of those Superstars WWE has clearly wanted to push since his main roster call-up last year, but for whatever reason, he can never build enough momentum. A WrestleMania program with the top star in the industry is exactly what he needs to convince fans that he is a main event player on the flagship show.
Even if he does not win, which is highly unlikely, he can use the spotlight to propel himself in the post-Mania months and hopefully earn some more high-profile programs and championship opportunities.
Kurt Angle's Retirement Match Update
Monday's Raw featured Kurt Angle's announcement that his farewell match will take place at WrestleMania, with no real indication who it will be against.
Ortman reported there is speculation it will be John Cena.
Cena's first televised match as a member of the main roster was against Angle, and the two have had some monumental championship clashes over the years. It would be fitting for him to be the Superstar to compete against the Olympic gold medalist in his final match.
Angle deserves a high-profile contest for all of his contributions to the industry.
Battling the biggest star of the past 20 years at WrestleMania is the highest-profile match there possibly is for him.