FA Cup 2019: Quarter-Final TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

FA Cup 2019: Quarter-Final TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and PredictionsMarch 15, 2019
The final four of the 2019 FA Cup will be determined this weekend when the eight remaining teams go head to head in the quarter-finals.
Watford and Crystal Palace will kick off proceedings with an all-Premier League affair at lunchtime on Saturday, before Championship side Swansea City host top-flight leaders Manchester City.
Manchester United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday night before Millwall take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
Here's the schedule, complete with viewing information, odds and predictions for each:
Saturday, March 16
Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace, 12:15 p.m. GMT/8:15 a.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)
Swansea City 0-3 Manchester City, 5:20 p.m. GMT/1:20 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Manchester United, 7:55 p.m. GMT/3:55 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)
Sunday, March 17
Millwall 2-0 Brighton, 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)
Live streaming is available via BBC iPlayer, the BT Sport App. Viewers in the United States can watch all four matches on ESPN+.
Odds
Watford (13-9), Draw (12-5), Crystal Palace (11-5)
Swansea (25-1), Draw (42-5), Man City (1-6)
Wolves (44-19), Draw (12-5), Man United (23-17)
Millwall (11-4), Draw (44-19), Brighton (11-9)
Via Oddschecker
Swansea vs. Manchester City
Fresh from their 7-0 UEFA Champions League win against Schalke on Tuesday, Man City resume their pursuit of the quadruple with their trip to Wales.
After surprisingly suffering three defeats in December, the Sky Blues have been in incredible form since the turn of the year, per Opta's Duncan Alexander:
Duncan Alexander @oilysailor
Most goals by PL teams in all comps in 2019: Man City 61 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Arsenal 29 . Tottenham 27 Chelsea 27 Man Utd 27
With Swansea being in the Championship, City boss Pep Guardiola may opt to start Phil Foden in midfield.
The 18-year-old has already scored three times in the FA Cup this season, having started the 7-0 win over Rotherham and 4-1 win at Newport County.
On Tuesday, he scored his first UEFA Champions League goal:
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Man City is a video game 😷 Phil Foden scores his first-ever #UCL goal 👏 Watch the finish NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/uztg6qiIZG https://t.co/xnCOYbL7Fr
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Phil Foden's first ever Champions League goal. Special, special talent. Leroy Sané's third assist of the evening against Schalke. https://t.co/X6hEUYDAn6
The clash with Swansea is the perfect time to give him another run-out, as there may be few matches remaining in the final months of the season where Guardiola will be comfortable putting out a reserve side with three trophies on the line.
The Swans are 15th in the Championship, where they've lost five of their last seven matches.
With City playing so well, it's difficult to envision anything less than a comfortable win for the Premier League side.
Wolves vs. Manchester United
Aside from drawing Man City, United and Wolves were each handed the toughest possible draw for the quarter-final.
The latter have had plenty of success against the biggest teams in the Premier League this season, including wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Wolves drew with the Blues in their last match, and they've also held United, Arsenal and City during the campaign.
They also beat Liverpool 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup, albeit it was a much-changed Reds side.
One of the keys to their success against their toughest opponents has been Raul Jimenez, per football analyst Dave O'Brien:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Raúl Jiménez vs. top six sides this season: ❌ vs. Man City ❌vs. Liverpool ⚽️⚽️ vs. Spurs 🅰️ vs. Man Utd 🅰️ vs. Arsenal ⚽️⚽️ vs. Chelsea Very impressive debut season. 🙌 https://t.co/QSwjcN89g3
He has three goals and an assist in his last four games, so United will need to be wary of him.
The Red Devils come into the game on the back of just their second defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he took charge in December, a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.
Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News saw indications the defeat will not damage their momentum too much:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
That was obviously a setback for #mufc in that they lost but it doesn’t feel too damaging. They played well for large parts and wasted good chances. Time will tell if it’s the start of a wobble but it was telling that Solskjaer was smiling and laughing in press briefing.
It's likely to be a close match on Saturday, with both teams feeling they can progress.
United have an excellent record under Solskjaer, though, so if they bounce back from the Arsenal result with the kind of showing they usually put in under him, they'll be the favourites to win.
