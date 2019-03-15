FA Cup 2019: Quarter-Final TV Schedule, Live Stream, Odds and Predictions

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The final four of the 2019 FA Cup will be determined this weekend when the eight remaining teams go head to head in the quarter-finals.

Watford and Crystal Palace will kick off proceedings with an all-Premier League affair at lunchtime on Saturday, before Championship side Swansea City host top-flight leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday night before Millwall take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Here's the schedule, complete with viewing information, odds and predictions for each:

Saturday, March 16

Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace, 12:15 p.m. GMT/8:15 a.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)

Swansea City 0-3 Manchester City, 5:20 p.m. GMT/1:20 p.m. ET, BT Sport 2 (UK)

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Manchester United, 7:55 p.m. GMT/3:55 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK)

Sunday, March 17

Millwall 2-0 Brighton, 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK)

Live streaming is available via BBC iPlayer, the BT Sport App. Viewers in the United States can watch all four matches on ESPN+.

Odds

Watford (13-9), Draw (12-5), Crystal Palace (11-5)

Swansea (25-1), Draw (42-5), Man City (1-6)

Wolves (44-19), Draw (12-5), Man United (23-17)

Millwall (11-4), Draw (44-19), Brighton (11-9)

Via Oddschecker

Swansea vs. Manchester City

Fresh from their 7-0 UEFA Champions League win against Schalke on Tuesday, Man City resume their pursuit of the quadruple with their trip to Wales.

After surprisingly suffering three defeats in December, the Sky Blues have been in incredible form since the turn of the year, per Opta's Duncan Alexander:

With Swansea being in the Championship, City boss Pep Guardiola may opt to start Phil Foden in midfield.

The 18-year-old has already scored three times in the FA Cup this season, having started the 7-0 win over Rotherham and 4-1 win at Newport County.

On Tuesday, he scored his first UEFA Champions League goal:

The clash with Swansea is the perfect time to give him another run-out, as there may be few matches remaining in the final months of the season where Guardiola will be comfortable putting out a reserve side with three trophies on the line.

The Swans are 15th in the Championship, where they've lost five of their last seven matches.

With City playing so well, it's difficult to envision anything less than a comfortable win for the Premier League side.

Wolves vs. Manchester United

Aside from drawing Man City, United and Wolves were each handed the toughest possible draw for the quarter-final.

The latter have had plenty of success against the biggest teams in the Premier League this season, including wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Wolves drew with the Blues in their last match, and they've also held United, Arsenal and City during the campaign.

They also beat Liverpool 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup, albeit it was a much-changed Reds side.

One of the keys to their success against their toughest opponents has been Raul Jimenez, per football analyst Dave O'Brien:

He has three goals and an assist in his last four games, so United will need to be wary of him.

The Red Devils come into the game on the back of just their second defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he took charge in December, a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News saw indications the defeat will not damage their momentum too much:

It's likely to be a close match on Saturday, with both teams feeling they can progress.

United have an excellent record under Solskjaer, though, so if they bounce back from the Arsenal result with the kind of showing they usually put in under him, they'll be the favourites to win.