Champions League Last 16 x Pokemon: Battles and Winners from Every Tie

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 14, 2019

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory

  6. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  7. Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus?

  8. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  9. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  10. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  11. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  12. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  13. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  14. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  15. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  16. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

After eight incredible UEFA Champions League ties, we have our quarter-finalists.

Here are the battles from the last 16, told in Pokemon style.

