Liverpool Are 'Back in Big Football' After UCL Win vs. Bayern, Says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool Are 'Back in Big Football' After UCL Win vs. Bayern, Says Jurgen KloppMarch 14, 2019
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes the club has re-established itself among Europe's elite following their 3-1 UEFA Champions League win at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
The Reds reached the final of the competition last season, but the best team they played in the knockout phase en route were domestic rivals Manchester City.
Per Reuters (h/t ESPN FC), Klopp feels beating a European giant like Bayern at the Allianz Arena could signal a mentality shift at Anfield:
"It is an important [win] for different reasons. Important money-wise but also confidence-wise.
"Liverpool's self-awareness now must be: 'We are back. We are back on the landscape. Back in big football.'
"That was part of the plan when we started the project.
"We still have space for improvement but beating Bayern here is a big one."
"It's a big step for us. We have set a mark that this wonderful club is really at the top of the landscape of European football."
It was all to play for on Wednesday after the two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg.
Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead with a superb effort after turning the onrushing Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer on the edge of the penalty area:
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Sadio Mané breaks the deadlock 👏 Liverpool goes ahead with a vital away goal Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/0IMZ0BpLLh https://t.co/Pp1GfrsM9o
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
A moment of class from Sadio Mané!!! A crucial away goal for Liverpool as they lead in Germany 🙌 https://t.co/wychXP7UsX
The two sides went in level at the break, though, as Joel Matip inadvertently turned in Serge Gnabry's cross past Alisson for an own goal.
Virgil van Dijk's towering header put the Reds back in front in the second half before Mane sealed the win late on with a header of his own from Mohamed Salah's sumptuous cross:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Sadio Mané bags his second! The ball from Mo Salah 🤤 https://t.co/wdUm6B45Tb
Though Bayern have been below their usual standard this season—they are top of the Bundesliga only on goal difference and have spent the majority of the campaign trailing Borussia Dortmund—the result shows how far Liverpool have come under Klopp.
Football writer Joel Rabinowitz was impressed with how straightforward the match seemed for the Reds:
Joel Rabinowitz @joel_archie
Liverpool made that look pretty routine tonight. A consummate European away performance at one of the toughest places to go.
Liverpool are only in the Champions League for the third time since 2010, but they will be among the most feared sides in Friday's draw for the next rounds.
They have also become title challengers domestically once again. The ability to perform well on both fronts is something the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern have in common, and the Reds are muscling their way back into that elite group.
Regaining that status was a long, arduous road for Liverpool. Now, they face a different but similarly challenging task in keeping it season after season.
Klopp: 'I Could Write a Book About Van Dijk'