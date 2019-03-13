WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from March 13

2 of 3

The No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship would be decided Wednesday as Io Shirai battled Bianca Belair for the right to challenge Shayna Baszler at TakeOver: Brooklyn.

Belair dominated early, using her strength and athleticism to neutralize Shirai's experience advantage. She caught the Mae Young Classic finalist attempting a headscissors and sent her face-first into the ring steps.

Shirai recovered relatively quickly, though, and delivered a 619 that sent Belair across the squared circle.

The EST recovered, tied Shirai in the Tree of Woe and whipped her midsection with her braid.

Shirai fought out and delivered a moonsault but Belair got her knees up. She followed with a German that grounded Shirai.

As the action intensified, Baszler hit the ring and attacked both women. Kairi Sane tried to make the save but ultimately suffered a familiar fate. The Queen of Spades was left standing after choking Shirai out, establishing her dominance.

Result

No contest

Grade

C

Analysis

The match was back and forth but never really had the opportunity to develop.

Shirai and Belair worked well together but the run-in, the non-finish and the post-match beatdown left this feeling more like an angle than an actual match to determine a No. 1 contender.

A Triple Threat (at least) now appears to be the case for Brooklyn and while that may be good for Shirai and Belair in that they each get a title opportunity, it gives creative an out in which Baszler can lose the title without ever really losing the match.

That feels too much like a cop-out.