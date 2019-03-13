Packers Rumors: Marcedes Lewis to Re-Sign with GB on 1-Year Contract

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers will reportedly keep a veteran presence in their tight end rotation for the 2019 season.

On Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the NFC North team re-signed tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year contract. Lewis appeared in all 16 games for the Packers last year but finished with a mere three catches for 39 yards and zero touchdowns.

The 34-year-old Lewis has been in the league since the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with a first-round pick in the 2006 draft. While his numbers in his first year with the Packers certainly don't stand out, he tallied as many as 700 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches with the Jaguars during the 2010 campaign.

He also isn't far removed from the 2017 season when he hauled in five touchdowns for the Jaguars.

Green Bay still has Jimmy Graham at tight end and likely won't turn to Lewis much in the aerial attack, but he is a valuable blocker on the depth chart.

Zach Kruse of USA Today's Packers Wire suggested Lewis "could be of much greater use" in new head coach Matt LaFleur's run-heavy offense. The move also means the tight end will have the chance to play with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett again after working together with the Jaguars in 2016 and 2017.

Jacksonville led the league in rushing yards in 2017 thanks in part to Lewis' blocking.