Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool 'Absolutely Deserved' to Beat Bayern Munich 3-1 in UCL

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was jubilant as his side defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, saying the Anfield giants "absolutely deserved" their second-leg win.

The Reds proceeded to the quarter-finals after a goalless first leg at home, with Klopp hailing his team after their convincing result in Germany.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Klopp expressed how important the result was for Liverpool (h/t James Walters of the Daily Express).

"In a game like this you can never rest. It is absolutely deserved. It is so difficult to play here away at Bayern Munich. It is a big one. I am so proud of the boys. Jordan Henderson twisted his ankle. Hopefully it is not too serious. Making early changes is never a good time. The first goal, I will want to watch it back like 1,000 times! Defensively it was so good. We didn't defend the way we do usually in the away games of the Champions League but today we did."

BT Sport provided Klopp's full interview:

Liverpool took the lead after 26 minutes. Sadio Mane outfoxed the Bayern defence with a world-class finish to beat Manuel Neuer.

An own goal by Joel Matip gave the home side hope six minutes before half-time, but it was Liverpool who took the game by the scruff of the neck after the interval.

Virgil van Dijk headed home from a set piece after 69 minutes and Mane combined expertly with Mohamed Salah in the closing stages to complete the away win.

Van Dijk and James Milner spoke to BT Sport after the final whistle. Milner said the Reds were not at their best but defended with conviction on their way to the next round:

Liverpool join the remaining Premier League contingent in the last eight. Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur make up a strong English presence in the latter stages of Europe's elite competition.

All four sides still have plenty to preoccupy themselves with domestically, with Liverpool and City fighting for the Premier League trophy.

United and Spurs are battling for the top four to guarantee Champions League football next term.