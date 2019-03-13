Ex-Cowboys DE David Irving Says He Plans to Launch His Own Marijuana Strain

Ex-Cowboys DE David Irving Says He Plans to Launch His Own Marijuana StrainMarch 13, 2019
After walking away from football out of a protest against the NFL's anti-marijuana stance, former Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving appears to be ready to get into the weed business.
Irving recently revealed to TMZ Sports that he is working on getting started and will be launching his own marijuana strain.
"It's been going crazy. It's been off the hook. ... I've had a lot of good emails. A lot of good text messages and a lot of good conversations," he said about the first days of building the business. "There's a lot of options, and a lot of ways I can go."
When asked what he'd name the strain, Irving said he'd include his jersey number, "It's gonna be that 9-5-OG."
Last week, the impending free agent announced that he did not plan on playing football anymore...while appearing to smoke a blunt on Instagram live. However, he also said he believes marijuana is much less dangerous than other pain medication given to NFL players (warning: contains profanity):
Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre
Alright so I guess David Irving is done with football. “So, basically guys, I quit... I’m outta there. I’m not doing this shit no more.” https://t.co/vS6t0iJF4u
Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre
David Irving cont: “Everyone questions my commitment to football, but let’s get it straight... I love football... but I don’t love the NFL. The NFL is not football.” https://t.co/q9X194p3FV
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
David Irving explains why he's done with football while smoking a blunt *NSFW* https://t.co/qziG3DLyJt
That comes after Irving was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on March 1 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was previously suspended for four games in both 2017 (performance-enhancing drugs) and 2018 (substance abuse).
The 25-year-old added that he was willing to stand up for something he believed in, even if it cost him his career:
Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre
David Irving cont: “They try to make me seem like the bad guy... I’ll Kaepernick myself before they Kaepernick my ass... football does not define me.” https://t.co/ToWi65Xbng
After having some time to reflect on his decision, Irving went on to tell TMZ Sports a few days later that he had "no regrets":
Not only does he appear to stand by those words, but he is already looking to make moves in his post-football life.
The NFL prohibits players from smoking weed, but marijuana has been legalized by a number of states throughout the country. According to DISA, there are 10 states in which marijuana is fully legally with a number of other states where it is permitted for medicinal use or has been decriminalized.
