Auburn's Ira Bowman Suspended Indefinitely After Link to NCAA Bribery Scandal

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Auburn has suspended assistant basketball coach Ira Bowman indefinitely due to his alleged involvement with a bribery scandal during his time at Penn, according to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

"As we continue to gather information regarding a situation that recently arose, it is important that we be thorough and proactive, yet prudent and cautious," Auburn athletics said in a statement Wednesday. "Therefore, Ira Bowman will not coach or participate in any responsibilities with the men’s basketball program until we fully assess all the issues."

Auburn is set to begin its run in the SEC tournament Thursday, but Bowman will not be on the bench.

