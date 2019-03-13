Auburn's Ira Bowman Suspended Indefinitely After Link to NCAA Bribery Scandal

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 19: The Auburn Tigers logo on a pair of shorts during a first round game of Maui Invitational college basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 19, 2018 in Lahaina Hawaii. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Auburn has suspended assistant basketball coach Ira Bowman indefinitely due to his alleged involvement with a bribery scandal during his time at Penn, according to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports. 

"As we continue to gather information regarding a situation that recently arose, it is important that we be thorough and proactive, yet prudent and cautious," Auburn athletics said in a statement Wednesday. "Therefore, Ira Bowman will not coach or participate in any responsibilities with the men’s basketball program until we fully assess all the issues."

Auburn is set to begin its run in the SEC tournament Thursday, but Bowman will not be on the bench.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

