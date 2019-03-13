49ers Rumors: SF Made 'Serious Push' for Le'Veon Bell Before RB Signed with Jets

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) plays in an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly made a "serious push" to sign free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell before he reached an agreement with the New York Jets

On Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Niners' "strong offer" wasn't enough to overcome New York's four-year, $52.5 million proposal reported ESPN's Adam Schefter or Bell's "youthful affinity" for longtime Jets backfield star Curtis Martin.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

