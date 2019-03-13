Patriots Rumors: Brandon Bolden Agrees to 2-Year Contract to Return to NE

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Running back Brandon Bolden has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal to return to the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bolden played the first six seasons of his career with the Pats, but they released him prior to the start of the 2018 season. He spent that campaign with the Miami Dolphins as a part-time running back and full-time special teamer.

The 29-year-old veteran had few touches last season, but he made them count with eight rushes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, as well as three receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Over 99 career NFL regular-season games, six of which were starts, Bolden has accumulated 1,003 yards and eight touchdowns on 224 carries to go along with 50 grabs for 386 yards and three scores. Bolden also scored a playoff rushing touchdown for the Patriots during the 2017 season.

Bolden won a pair of Super Bowls during his tenure with the Pats. While he was mostly known for his special teams contributions, he did top 200 yards rushing in three of his six seasons in New England.

The former Ole Miss standout's best season from an offensive perspective came in 2013 when he finished with 271 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 21 passes for 152 yards.

Bolden may get a few touches next season, but unless injuries strike the New England backfield, the bulk of his playing time will come on special teams.

As things currently stand, Bolden is behind Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead on the running back depth chart. Fullback James Develin may also be a preferred option for head coach Bill Belichick because of his strength in short-yardage situations.