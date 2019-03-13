Out Here in Munich: Kurt Landauer—The Holocaust Survivor Who Built Bayern

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 13, 2019

War veteran. Holocaust survivor. Visionary.

This is the remarkable story of Kurt Landauer—the man who made Bayern Munich.

Fernando Perez went to Munich to learn more about this extraordinary figure in the history of Germany's most famous club.

