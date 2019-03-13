Cowboys' Dak Prescott Allegedly Warned Twice About Dog Before Attack

John McCoy/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was allegedly warned twice about his dogs escaping from his Frisco, Texas, home before one of them was reported to have attacked a woman in late February.

According to TMZ Sports, court documents state that officials told Prescott or residents of his home to fix a door near his garage that didn't close properly unless locked since his dogs escaped from his house twice previously.

A woman alleges that Prescott's pit bull, Icon, caused her to lose part of her finger while trying to get the dog away from her own dog on Feb. 25. As a result, a dangerous dog hearing will be held March 20, and it could be ruled that Icon be euthanized.

It is alleged that Icon attempted to attack a neighbor's dog through a fence after escaping on Feb. 25, which resulted in the woman intervening.

She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prescott's dog was placed in quarantine for 10 days on March 4, but that stint has been indefinitely extended because of the severity of the case ahead of the dangerous dog hearing. Aside from euthanasia, it could be ruled that the dog be removed from city limits. An official told TMZ Sports that they are aiming for an "amicable resolution" between both sides.

In addition to Icon's hearing, Prescott is facing a misdemeanor that could be punishable with a $500 fine.