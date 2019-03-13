Cowboys' Dak Prescott Allegedly Warned Twice About Dog Before Attack

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)
John McCoy/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was allegedly warned twice about his dogs escaping from his Frisco, Texas, home before one of them was reported to have attacked a woman in late February.

According to TMZ Sports, court documents state that officials told Prescott or residents of his home to fix a door near his garage that didn't close properly unless locked since his dogs escaped from his house twice previously.

A woman alleges that Prescott's pit bull, Icon, caused her to lose part of her finger while trying to get the dog away from her own dog on Feb. 25. As a result, a dangerous dog hearing will be held March 20, and it could be ruled that Icon be euthanized.

It is alleged that Icon attempted to attack a neighbor's dog through a fence after escaping on Feb. 25, which resulted in the woman intervening.

She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prescott's dog was placed in quarantine for 10 days on March 4, but that stint has been indefinitely extended because of the severity of the case ahead of the dangerous dog hearing. Aside from euthanasia, it could be ruled that the dog be removed from city limits. An official told TMZ Sports that they are aiming for an "amicable resolution" between both sides.

In addition to Icon's hearing, Prescott is facing a misdemeanor that could be punishable with a $500 fine.

Related

    Report: Le’Veon to Jets 🚨

    Bell will sign a 4-yr/$52.5M deal with the NYJ

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Le’Veon to Jets 🚨

    Bell will sign a 4-yr/$52.5M deal with the NYJ

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Are Finally SB Contenders 🙌

    Will OBJ bring a title to The Land?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Are Finally SB Contenders 🙌

    Will OBJ bring a title to The Land?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL FA Grades and Predictions 🔮

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    NFL FA Grades and Predictions 🔮

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ford Getting 5 Yrs/$87.5M from 49ers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Ford Getting 5 Yrs/$87.5M from 49ers

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report