Thomas Tuchel Not Bothered by Florentino Perez's Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Comments

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has said he is not concerned about comments made by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez regarding possible interest in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

After Los Blancos confirmed Zinedine Zidane's return for a second spell as boss on Monday, Perez was quizzed on whether the club would like to sign Mbappe or the Brazil international, and he hinted there was interest in the duo.

When asked about Perez's remarks, Tuchel said there are numerous clubs in world football that would want to sign their star players, per AS.

"Everyone wants Neymar, Mbappe, [Marco] Verratti and Marquinhos in their team, it does not bother me that he said that."

Per Sky Sports, Perez suggested that Zidane being at the helm again may help the club in any pursuit of Mbappe.

"Zidane is French, so with Mbappe he could do something, no? Now what we need to do is finish the season well and prepare for next year," he said. "I'd take them both."

The comments from Perez came shortly after Mbappe said he would not be moving anywhere in the summer.

Speaking to TF1 (h/t BBC Sport), the young forward said it's "guaranteed" he would be playing his football at the Parc des Princes next term: "With this elimination and all the problems it's going to create, there's no point in my personal situation being added to it. So there, that's clear and precise."

However, the comments from Perez and the appointment of Zidane will only serve to add more fuel to the speculation.

Spanish football journalist Andy West thinks the new manager will have been given some guarantees regarding high-profile incoming players in the summer:

If they were somehow able to convince PSG to sell Mbappe, it would an enormous coup for the Madrid club.

While he's still just 20, the forward is already considered one of the best players in the world. Already he has won two Ligue 1 titles—one with Monaco and one with PSG—and is on course for a third this season; last summer he was crucial in France winning the FIFA World Cup too.

Despite a busy summer and added scrutiny after bursting on to the world stage, the forward has continued to excel:

Last month, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke about how highly he rates Mbappe:

You suspect PSG hold the youngster in similar esteem, and along with Neymar, the forward is the club's most valuable asset. Given he only signed a permanent contract with PSG in 2018 having spent 2017-18 on loan, there's absolutely no pressure on PSG to sell Mbappe either.

Madrid will surely look at signing some world-class players in the summer, as they seek to rebuild after this terrible season. But even for a club with the financial clout and prestige of Los Blancos, Mbappe may be out of reach.