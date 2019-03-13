Antoine Griezmann Says Atletico Madrid Are 'F--ked Up' After Juventus UCL Loss

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2019

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann reacts as he leaves the pitch at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match Juventus vs Atletico Madrid on March 12, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann said the team feels "f--ked up" following their UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus on Tuesday. 

Having turned in a brilliant performance in the first leg to secure a 2-0 lead, Atletico were favourites to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition. However, they were dominated on Tuesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick for Juve enough to see them through.

After the match, Griezmann said the team had been left angry by the manner in which they performed and added he was not pleased with his own display, per Movistar Liga de Campeones (h/t Goal).

"Everyone is f--ked up and I feel guilty, because I could not keep up with the pace of the game," said the Frenchman. "... I do not know what to say to the fans. We're screwed. They have been superior at all levels. We can not let them win 3-0. It has not been our day."

There's no doubt it was a night to forget for Atletico:

Here are the highlights from a remarkable game in Turin, with Ronaldo once again proving he is the man for the big occasion (U.S. only):

While clearly annoyed by the team's performance and his own efforts, Griezmann praised the hero of the evening following his incredible display.

"Cristiano has taken the measure to the whole world because he is a great player," said the Atletico star. "In the first leg we managed to give him no chances, and today he had three and all three went in."

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, Griezmann appeared a little shellshocked after Juventus mounted their comeback:

Griezmann and his fellow forward Alvaro Morata struggled to make their mark on the game, as Atletico were sat deep in a defensive shape from almost the first whistle.

Juventus worked the ball wide with ease and frequently managed to get dangerous deliveries into the area. Atletico were left clearing possession away in a frantic manner, meaning the service into their star forward was poor all night.

While this defensive approach has worked for Atletico in the past, it was clear they were hanging on from an early stage in the game. Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge was critical of the manner in which manager Diego Simeone set the side up:

With the final of this season's competition being played at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the Madrid side would have been desperate to continue their progression and keep dreams of a first European Cup alive.

Griezmann enjoyed the best year of his career in 2018, helping Atletico to the UEFA Europa League and France to the FIFA World Cup. With the Champions League gone and a seven-point gap to make up on Barcelona in La Liga, 2019 looks as though it will much less prosperous year for the forward.

Related

    Tense, Goalless UCL Ties Are Relics of a Bygone Era

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Tense, Goalless UCL Ties Are Relics of a Bygone Era

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    'Monstrous Ronaldo' - Italian Papers React to Juve’s Win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Monstrous Ronaldo' - Italian Papers React to Juve’s Win

    via mirror

    Simeone Has No Problem with Ronaldo's Celebration

    Atletico Madrid logo
    Atletico Madrid

    Simeone Has No Problem with Ronaldo's Celebration

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Live: Subscribe Now to Watch Champions League Knockouts (4pm ET)

    Barcelona vs. Lyon and Bayern vs. Liverpool

    Atletico Madrid logo
    Atletico Madrid

    B/R Live: Subscribe Now to Watch Champions League Knockouts (4pm ET)

    Barcelona vs. Lyon and Bayern vs. Liverpool

    via B/R Live